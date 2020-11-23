Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Tourism Ministry: Vehicles travelling within ‘green travel bubble’ have no restrictions on passengers

Monday, 23 Nov 2020 04:59 PM MYT

BY SHAHRIN AIZAT NOORSHAHRIZAM

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has said today that all vehicles travelling within the domestic “green travel bubble” previously announced will be allowed to utilise their full capacity.

“For domestic tourism purposes, full capacity in private vehicles and tourist buses.”

“Families can travel within green zones because there are no worries because they travel from green to green [zones],” its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said in a press conference here.

MORE TO COME  

Related Articles

In Malaysia