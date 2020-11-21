Medan 88 EMCO: Three more residents surrender today, say police

Police personnel patrol the vicinity of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi during the enhanced movement control order November 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, Nov 21 — Three more residents of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi, here, who did not return home after learning that the area would be under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), surrendered today, bringing the total number who returned to 43.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said in a statement that out of the 32 men and 11 women who surrendered, 14 were locals, 19 Indonesians, seven Thais, and one Myanmar, Indian and Nepalese each.

“Till now, the current number of residents of Medan 88 stands at 387 individuals, while 142 workers who work in Medan 88 are under quarantine outside the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Kamarul Azran said, since the EMCO was enforced in the area, 448 Medan 88 residents had undergone swab tests and nine were tested positive for Covid-19.

The media had previously reported that around 400 Medan 88 residents did not return home after learning that the area was surrounded by barbed wires ahead of the enforcement of the EMCO from November 12 to November 25. — Bernama