Amid rumours of internal discontent and financial woes, Royal Pahang Durian says all is well in company

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP (RPDR-PKPP) denies the joint venture is in dire financial difficulties or any conflict with its shareholders as widely alleged on social media.

Its chairman Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al-Sultan Abdullah said the Royal Pahang Durian group (RPD) is financially sound and remains fully committed in partnership with Perbadanan Kemajuan Pertanian Negeri Pahang (PKPP) and the state government to grow Malaysia’s durian industry.

She added that a police report has also been filed on the allegations, which she described as untrue.

“Contrary to claims made by certain parties, our partner PKPP, is a state-owned company. Therefore, RPDR PKPP is a joint endeavour with the state,” she said a press statement.

She said that there should not be any doubt cast on the competency of RPD’s management team as they have shown exemplary management calibre since 2017 with their durian farm in Pahang, with fruiting anticipated in 2020.

“I would like to reiterate that I have full confidence that our management team have and will always carry out their duties professionally,” she added.

She also added that RPD’s durian processing factory will be built in strict adherence to local council regulations, proper planning and in compliance with internationally accepted Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) guidelines.

“We are in the process of obtaining the required approvals and construction will commence soonest thereafter,” she said.