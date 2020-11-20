Mior Faridalathrash is new Perak police chief

Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid will be taking up the post of Perak police chief with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (Investigation/ Legal) Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid is among nine senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in the transfer exercise, effective December 21.

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement, said that Mior Faridalathrash will be taking up the post of Perak police chief with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police (CP).

The exercise also involves Perak Special Branch chief Datuk Mazlan Santarai who will be appointed as Perak deputy police chief with the rank of acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department principal assistant director Datuk Dr Mustafa Khan Abdul Samat will be promoted as the department’s deputy director (Strategic Planning) with the rank of acting DCP.

Apart from that, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID)’s principal assistant director (Corporate/Financial Criminal Investigation) Datuk S. Sasikala Devi will assume the role of deputy director (Investigation) in the same department.

The exercise will also see Bukit Aman Special Branch’s E2 assistant director SAC Shazeli Kahar will head the Perak Special Branch. His position will be filled by Bukit Aman Special Branch E1B5 staff officer ACP Mohamad Mashdik Yahya with the rank of acting SAC.

PDRM College’s Centre for Investigation and Prosecution Science Studies head, SAC R. Munusamy will be appointed as SAC of the college’s Administration Division, with ACP Mohammad Abd Hamid to replace him with the rank of acting SAC.

Also involved in the exercise is Kedah Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Mohd Zaki Ashar who will be taking up his new post as Bukit Aman NCID’s Zone 1 assistant director (Intelligence). — Bernama