MACC urges focus on enforcement, effective prevention to combat corruption post Covid-19

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said that activities such as smuggling, trafficking as well as illegal entry could occur after the reopening of the borders. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Friends of The Chair (FoTC) Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts Working Group (ACTWG) meeting has proposed that enforcement as well as effective prevention aspects need to be implemented to address the trend of corrupt behaviour during the Covid-19 transition and post-recovery periods.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said in a statement yesterday that activities such as smuggling, trafficking as well as illegal entry could occur after the reopening of the borders.

He said the recovery phase of the Covid-19 crisis would enable business activities to grow and this situation could open the door to corruption.

“As such, the ACTWG must ensure that effective enforcement and prevention aspects are implemented to address such corruption trends,” he said while chairing the FoTC ACTWG virtual meeting with nine Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) economic members at the MACC headquarters on Tuesday (November 17).

He said the discussion was also an appreciation to Malaysia being the Apec host this year, with the MACC as the leader of the ACTWG meeting since the first series was held in February. — Bernama