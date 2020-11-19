Selangor channels RM1,000 special incentive for 553 tourism industry players affected by Covid-19, says state tourism committee chairman

State Tourism, Environment and Green Technology, and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said the special incentive involved an allocation of RM553,000 provided via the Selangor Economic Recovery Plan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif SHAH ALAM, Nov 19 — The Selangor government has channelled a one-off special incentive of RM1,000 each to 553 tourism industry players in the state affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total recipients, he said, 486 were tourist guides under the Selangor Tourist Guides Association, 16 homestay operators registered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) and 51 Selangor community hosts.

“It is hoped this incentive could (help) ease their burden from losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at a press conference after attending the presentation ceremony of the incentive here, today.

At the same time, Hee said, RM2 million was allocated via the recovery plan as a tourism voucher to attract people nationwide to make Selangor their holiday destination of choice.

He said the initiative was expected to be launched in the middle of next month as an effort by the state government to help tourism industry players to revitalise the sector.

“Each voucher is worth RM200. We will give it to locals who want to travel to Selangor. We target 10,000 vouchers to be distributed for the benefit of local tourists.

“This tourism voucher can only be used in this state because we want to encourage people from other states to also vacation here. During the launch, we will submit a list of places where the voucher can be redeemed,” he said. — Bernama