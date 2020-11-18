Veteran Kedah politician Khalid Abdullah dies

Kedah politician Tan Sri Khalid Abdullah died at the Kedah Medical Centre on November 18, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

ALOR SETAR, Nov 18 — Veteran Kedah politician Tan Sri Khalid Abdullah died today. He was 98.

Khalid died of old age at 5.50am at the Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) here.

His wife Puan Sri Norjannah Khairuddin, 61, said her late husband had not been eating since last Friday and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on Sunday.

“He did not suffer from any chronic illness, he just looked tired since yesterday’s evening and this morning at 5 when the nurse came to check his pulse, he was not responding,” she said when met at Masjid Al Hussain, Seberang Pumpong here.

Khalid, who was Alor Merah assemblyman from 1975 to 1980, had served as Kedah state executive councillor and Umno Supreme Council member.

The 2008 Tokoh Maal Hijrah leaves behind Norjannah, five children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Khalid was laid to rest at the mosque’s cemetery after Zohor prayer. — Bernama