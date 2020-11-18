Popular Vintry restaurant in KL’s Medan Damansara reports two Covid-19 cases

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Vintry Group of Wine Bars & Restaurants said there were two Covid-19 cases among the employees of its branch in Medan Damansara here.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the company said the infections were discovered after it sent the employees of Vintry Damansara along Jalan Kasah here for Covid-19 screening as precaution due to the high number of cases in the vicinity.

“Both affected staff were asymptomatic, and last reported to work at Vintry Damansara on Monday, November 16, 2020 and Tuesday, November 17, 2020, respectively.

“Adhering to Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines, all staff were wearing their facemask and practised frequent sanitation of hands while on duty.

“Staff who were in contact with the affected staff will continue undergoing screening tests and will be placed in strict quarantine in accordance with the MOH guidelines,” the company said.

It said the affected branch and the neighbouring Toji Sake Bar will be closed indefinitely for sanitisation.

As an added measure, Vintry said all the management and staff at the two outlets will undergo Covid-19 screening.

The group said it will also sanitise all its other outlets as a precaution.

“We are deeply saddened that this virus has reached so close to base, even with our best efforts against it. We seek your kind cooperation and understanding during this difficult time and will continue to be transparent and keep all informed with updates,” the company said.