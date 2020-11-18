Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases drop by almost half from yesterday, just 660 today

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that Malaysia registered 660 new Covid-19 cases today, a major drop and almost half of yesterday’s 1,210 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of today’s 660 cases, 387 or 58.6 per cent were recorded in Sabah, while states in Klang Valley recorded 173 new cases today, which is a huge drop from 518 recorded yesterday.

“Out of the 660 new Covid-19 cases today, four cases were imported from outside Malaysia, with two coming from Turkey, one from India and the other from Saudi Arabia,” he said.

MORE TO COME