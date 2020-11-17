Perak Health Dept increases Covid-19 screenings after spike in cases

Taman Meru 2C residents wait to get tested for Covid-19 in Ipoh November 16, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 17 — The Perak Health Department is increasing health screenings in the community as a precautionary measure to control and curb the spread of Covid-19 following a recent spike in cases in the state.

State Health Director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said that Perak has recorded a total of 616 positive cases with three deaths throughout the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Health Department has taken drastic measures to curb the spread of infection.

“These include tracing close contacts of positive cases and conducting screenings with 14-day compulsory quarantine at quarantine stations,” she said in a statement.

She also said active case detection will be carried out for areas with an alarming infection rate.

“Those screened will be placed under a Home Surveillance Order until the test results are obtained,” she added.

Separately, Dr Ding also said the Ipoh subdistrict recorded 53 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 14 days.

She also said all health facilities in the Ipoh subdistrict have been ordered to increase patient screenings, especially those with upper respiratory tract infection symptoms.

Yesterday, pictures of mass swab tests, which were carried out by health authorities in Taman Meru 2C here, were circulated on social media.

It is believed that 300 out of 3,000 residents in the area were screened on the first day.

As of yesterday, three subdistricts in Perak, namely Taiping, Kampung Buaia and Ipoh, were declared as red zones.

As of today, Perak has recorded a total of 885 Covid-19 positive cases with nine deaths.