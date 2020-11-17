Guan Eng calls for no contest in Gerik

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said a contest must not be mounted against Umno by other political parties in the Gerik parliamentary by-election. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A contest must not be mounted against Umno by other political parties in the Gerik parliamentary by-election as recognition of the late Datuk Hasbullah Osman’s services in the constituency, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

As Malaysia was in the grip of a third Covid-19 wave, he said public health and safety must take precedence and prioritised over politics and elections.

Hasbullah, 63, died of a heart attack yesterday at the Raub Hospital in Pahang.

“DAP extends our condolences to the family of Gerik Umno MP Hasbullah Osman, who passed away yesterday from a heart attack. Even though we were on opposite sides of the divide, Hasbullah has contributed over two terms as a parliamentarian and to his constituents.

“Hasbullah’s passing necessitates another by-election within 60 days, which could pose risks to public health and safety when Malaysia is in the midst of a record surge in Covid-19 infections,” Lim said in a Facebook posting.

He said the public could not forget the spike in Covid-19 infections after Sabah was forced to conduct elections in September.

“There should be a pause to political electioneering until the danger and risks posed by Covid-19 are over,” Lim added. — Bernama