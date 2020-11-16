Parliament to discuss revival of anti-fake news law, effectiveness of online learning today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — A proposal to revive the Anti-Fake News Act, which was repealed by the previous government, is expected to be discussed in Parliament today.

Based on the Order Paper for the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, the matter will be raised by Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) through a question to the Communications and Multimedia Minister during the questions for oral answers session.

Shahidan also wanted to know the ministry’s mechanism to curb the spread of fake news, especially on the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will also be a question from Dr Maszlee Malik (Independent-Simpang Renggam) to the Higher Education Minister on the current status of the rationalisation of Education Malaysia offices abroad and by Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong), who will ask the education minister on the effectiveness of online learning conducted during the Covid-19 outbreak.

This will then be followed by the tabling of the Finance Bill 2020 by the Finance Minister for the first reading, and then the house will continue the debate on the Supply Bill 2021, which concerns Budget 2021, for the fifth day.

The Parliament session for this week sits for only four hours, from 10am to 2pm daily from Monday to Thursday, with only 80 Members of Parliament — 41 from the government and 39 from the Opposition and Independent — are allowed to be in the House at any one time.

It is a precautionary measure following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until Dec 15. — Bernama