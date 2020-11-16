Johor Bersatu info chief defends JB division chief over calls to resign

Johor Bersatu secretary Mohd Solihan Badri (centre) speaks to reporters at the Kempas Toll Plaza in Johor Baru January 21, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 16 — The Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said there was no reason for its Johor Baru division leader to resign.

Johor Bersatu information chief Mohd Solihan Badri said the allegations against Johor Baru division chief Abdull Bakar Ali was unfounded and came from members disgruntled over the defeat in recent internal elections.

“They (the members) should have lodged a formal complaint through the right channels by submitting their views in a meeting or informing the party’s state liaison committee.

“Procedurally, they were wrong to hold a press conference. As Bersatu party members, they are not allowed to issue any statements, including through the Johor Baru Bersatu Division Special Committee Task Force which they set up,” said Mohd Solihan.

He said this during a press conference at the state administration office in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohd Solihan was commenting on the call for Abdull Bakar to resign by 11 of the 14 Bersatu Johor Baru branch leaders.

The 11 branch leaders, led by the Johor Baru Bersatu Division Special Committee Task Force chairman Jemale Paiman, said they lost faith in Abdull Bakar as he failed to hold meetings with them.

Mohd Solihan explained that according to Bersatu rules, division chiefs were not required to hold meetings with branch leaders, but must hold meetings at the divisional level involving its committee members at least once every two months.

He said Abdull Bakar was democratically elected in the last divisional elections and there was no grounds to call for his resignation.

“The state liaison committee will submit a report on the matter to the party’s disciplinary board at the national level to decide on any action.

“I believe the party’s disciplinary board will investigate and give them the opportunity to defend themselves. If there is a breach of party rules and the offense is serious, it is possible that the members may be sacked,” said Mohd Solihan.

Yesterday at a press conference, Jemale led the 11 branch leaders and demanded that Abdull Bakar resign from his post.

He said the decision was made after around 5,000 members lost faith in Abdull Bakar’s leadership at the division due to not holding any meetings or organising any events since he helmed the post this year.