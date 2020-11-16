Ismail Sabri: EMCO on Top Glove staff quarters in Klang from midnight

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Both Top Glove Corporation Berhad’s male and female staff dormitories in Klang will come under an enforced movement control order (EMCO) beginning midnight tonight, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The National Security Council decided this earlier today due to the 215 Covid-19 cases found in the area up to yesterday, he said.

“The enforcement of the EMCO will involve the areas of the male employee dormitory and Jalan Abadi 1A/KU8, and the female employee dormitory along with Jalan Abadi 1A and Jalan Abadi 10A/KU8 that will involve a total of 13,190 workers and almost 1,200 residents.

“Top Glove are also required to conduct a full screening of all their workers within their factories and those from other dormitories which supplies manpower to their factories,” Ismail said during his daily briefing on security matters related to Covid-19.

