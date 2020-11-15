Tapir found dead, believed killed by vehicle in Kuala Krai

A male tapir was found dead at Kampung Sri 10, Sungai Durian-Chenulang, Kuala Krai last night. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Info Dalam Kuala Krai

KOTA BARU, Nov 15 — A male tapir was found dead at Kampung Sri 10, Sungai Durian-Chenulang, Kuala Krai last night, after it was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks director Ady Ermanty Haniff Mohamed Hanif said the carcass of the tapir, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old and weighing some 150kg, was found by passers-by at about 10pm.

“The personnel from the state Perhilitan who went to the scene found that the animal suffered serious injuries to the head,” he said in a statement today.

Ady Ermanty Haniff advised road users to exercise greater caution in the area, especially at night. — Bernama