Man suffers injuries to genitals while under the influence with girlfriend in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 ― A man suffered cuts to his genitals after they were scraped by his girlfriend while both of them were under the influence of drugs in an incident at the Bandar Baru Farlim market area, here yesterday.

Timur Laut District Police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the police received information regarding the incident at about 7.55 am from the 47-year-old man, who informed that his genitals were injured before the victim was sent to Penang Hospital (HPP) for treatment.

“Based on preliminary information, the man informed that his girlfriend had come to see him at his office at 6.30 am, before they both took drugs, and the victim, who is unemployed, passed out after becoming high.

“The man, who was previously a freelance photographer, only realised that his genitals were bleeding once he woke up, while his girlfriend had disappeared. The police later arrested the 35-year-old woman in Paya Terubong to assist with the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said a medical examination found that the victim suffered non-serious injuries and was believed to have been injured by the woman with a pair of scissors confiscated at the man’s office.

Soffian said the man was still receiving treatment at HPP, while the woman, who had three drug-related records and also tested positive for the banned substance, was now under remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in Butterworth, a couple engaged in stealing and selling goats was arrested by the police along with another man during raids conducted in Butterworth and Mak Mandin, here, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police received a report from a 32-year-old man saying he had lost six of his goats, believed to be stolen from a pen in Butterworth on Tuesday.

“The police gathered intelligence before raiding a house at 9.30 pm yesterday and arrested a 35-year-old man who is a mutton trader. The investigation found that he had bought goats from a couple at a price of only RM300 for a pair.

“Following that, the police arrested the couple, aged 24 and 25, and they confessed to stealing and selling six goats to the man (mutton trader), however, four of them have already been slaughtered and sold,” he said.

Noorzainy said the investigation revealed that the unemployed couple was engaged in stealing goats around the SPU and Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) districts to meet their daily expenses.

He said the three suspects who had various criminal records were currently remanded for two days to assist with investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft. ― Bernama