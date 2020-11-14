Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases continue climb to 1,114, with Negri Sembilan second highest state

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said that while Sabah was still the state with the highest number of new cases at 391, this was followed by Negri Sembilan at 371 cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov11 — Malaysia recorded 1,114 new Covid- 19 infections today continuing a climb since returning to four-digit cases yesterday, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that while Sabah was still the state with the highest number of new cases at 391, this was followed by Negri Sembilan at 371 cases.

“Sabah still has the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases at 391, with 12 coming from three new clusters dubbed Istimewa, Alila, and Haven, 183 from close contact screenings and 113 from Covid-19 screenings done,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham added that two new fatalities involved two locals from Sabah: a 78-year-old woman, and a 51-year-old man both with medical conditions.

Negri Sembilan’s new cases mostly came from existing clusters at 367, two cases from close contact screenings, and the remaining two from other Covid-19 screenings.

Selangor too is still registering a high number of Covid-19 new cases with 199 —135 from existing clusters, 28 from close contact screenings, and 36 others from Covid-19 screenings.

The remaining states recording new cases are Perak (53), Penang (34), Kuala Lumpur (13), Johor (15), Kedah (10), Labuan (eight), Kelantan (five), Sarawak (three), and Putrajaya (four).

He said that 103 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 43 of them needing breathing assistance.