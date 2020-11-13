Salesman remanded three days in Tapah for driving against traffic on North-South Highway

A man has been remanded for three days for investigations after he allegedly drove against traffic for 1.4km on the North-South Highway.― Picture by Hari Anggara

TAPAH, Nov 13 — A man has been remanded for three days for investigations after he allegedly drove against the traffic at KM355.4 on the north-bound side of the North-South Highway, near Bidor here, on Wednesday.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the 34-year-old suspect, a salesman in Port Klang, is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The three-day remand order was granted by the Tapah Magistrate’s Court today,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The man was driving a Perodua Axia from Klang, Selangor to Bidor for Deepavali celebrations at about 6pm when he was said to have made a U-turn at the Sungkai exit on seeing a roadblock and then drove against the traffic for 1.4km on the highway.

Wan Azharuddin said a Toyota Rush and a trailer crashed while trying to avoid the Perodua Axia but no one was injured in the incident. — Bernama