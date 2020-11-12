Asean endorses Malaysia’s proposed comprehensive recovery framework

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends the 37th Asean Summit via video conference in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, November 12 — The 37th Asean Summit today endorsed the Asean Comprehensive Recovery Framework proposed by Malaysia during the Asean+3 Summit on Covid-19 in April this year.

This was announced during the Official release of the Mid-Term Review of Asean Community Vision 2025 Blueprints, Official release of the Asean Comprehensive Recovery Framework and the Launching of the Asean Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in his intervention during the plenary session this morning, expressed gratitude and pleasure on seeing Malaysia’s proposal become a reality.

Muhyiddin said it is imperative for the member states as a regional bloc, which comprises mainly of developing states, to focus on the Asean Comprehensive Recovery Framework.

“I am happy to see that my initial proposal earlier this year has become a reality which we will endorse today.

“Asean should strategise its approach in reviving the economy, trade and investment by embracing the new norm of conducting our economic engagement including through technology such as digital platforms,” he said.

He said the movement of goods and services including critical infrastructure such as ports and airports, including logistical networks, remain accessible and tailored to suit the new norm in order to maintain and sustain economic growth in these challenging times.

“In addition, enabling movement of people in the region will also help drive economic growth.

“In this regard, essential movement through Travel Corridors must be given priority, such as a coordinated set of procedures and requirements between the Member States,” he added.

Muhyiddin also stressed that it is crucial for Asean’s economic recovery plan to encompass not only financial considerations but also address the need to forge an integrated, robust and sturdy regional partnership to preserve the rich social fabric which underpins the Asean Community.

He said with the global supply chain greatly disrupted, Asean should seize this opportunity to fortify the agro-foundation they have.

“As a region blessed with rich natural resources, it is the time for us to look into possible ways to strengthen food security in the region.

“If Covid-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson, it is that Asean must be self-reliant in the face of unprecedented crisis, be it for now, or future,” he said.

The prime minister is leading the Malaysian delegation at the biannual summit virtually from here (Kuala Lumpur) which run till Sunday.

The summit is chaired by Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his capacity as Asean Chair 2020 under the theme “Cohesive and Responsive Asean.”

Also part of the Malaysian delegation is Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein as well as Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Asean, established in 1967, comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. — Bernama