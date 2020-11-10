Penang photojournalist wins national award for his book

David ST Loh poses with a copy of his book ‘Over Penang’ during an interview with Malay Mail in George Town August 6, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Photojournalist David ST Loh has been awarded the National Library of Malaysia Book Award 2020, under the English category.

The award for his book, Over Penang, was announced by the National Library via email to the publisher on November 3, with the virtual award ceremony to be held at a later date.

Over Penang offers a new perspective of a vibrant, historical and fascinating Penang: captured by an eye in the sky.

With a fresh facet of images captured by a drone, the book showcases how the island state of enterprise and toil, of majesty and enchantment looks like, from way up where the air currents flow.

Each image in the book is accompanied by a long-form text that brings intimacy to the scale and lends depth to the subject.

Loh was assisted by an editorial team consisting of Bettina Chua Abdullah and Gareth Richards, book designer Allie Hill, and overall project coordinator Rebecca Lee.

The book is available at major bookstores in Penang and the Klang Valley.