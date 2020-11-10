Langat 2 water treatment plant operating at 1/3 capacity, expected to be fully operational by 2023, Selangor assembly told

Selangor Infrastructure, Public Amenities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the entire LRA2 development project is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2023. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Construction on the Langat 2 water treatment plant (LRA2) is now fully completed with the plant currently running at one-third its capacity, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told this morning.

Selangor Infrastructure, Public Amenities, Agricultural Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim explained how the plant is made up of two distribution channels, Stream A & B, each with a capacity of treating and distributing 565 million litres of water daily.

Izham said assets of Stream A’s was handed over to the state government on October 30, while Stream B has been in operation since December last year, pumping out up to 430 million litres of water which comes up to about 30.43 per cent of the plant’s capacity.

He said these channels will feed into the Northern and Western Corridors that supply water to areas in Puchong, Jalan Klang Lama and Petaling Jaya Selatan within Petaling, Setiawangsa, Desa Tun Hussein Onn, Ulu Kelang, and Ampang in Gombak, Jalan Hulu Langat and Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat, along with Keramat and the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur.

“The entire LRA2 development project is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2023,” he said during Oral Questions in today’s sitting.

The Western Corridor is set to be completed by December 2022 and the Northern Corridor a year later.

Izham also revealed how the Sungai Rasau water treatment plant is still within its feasibility study stages, with the third study report due to be presented to the State Economic Planning Unit by this month from consulting engineers.

As such, Izham said the project has yet to enter the stages of design, but assured state lawmakers the project is of great importance to the state government.

Izham explained that Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed by 2024, supplying water to the Klang district, while Phase 2 is expected to be up and running by 2028 focused on the Petaling district.

He added how the project when completed is supposed to be able to distribute a total of 700 million litres of water a day.

His announcement comes amid a statement by Air Selangor of yet another contamination incident at the SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants which saw operations suspended this afternoon amid detection of possible odour pollution.