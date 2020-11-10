Johor Pakatan questions CMCO for several states, calls for targeted approach instead

In a joint statement, Johor PH described the current measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic as confusing and questioned their effectiveness. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition today questioned Putrajaya’s effectiveness in implementing the month-long conditional movement control order (CMCO) on several states that was enforced yesterday, asking for it to be reviewed with a more targeted approach.

In a joint statement, Johor PH described the current measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic as confusing and questioned their effectiveness.

“Is it due to lack of compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP), less comprehensive enforcement or weaknesses in pathogen detection mechanisms and virus chain disruption implemented by the Ministry of Health Malaysia?” asked the statement that was jointly signed by the state chiefs of three parties under Johor PH.

The three were Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Aminolhuda Hassan, his PKR counterpart Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, and DAP counterpart Liew Chin Tong.

The statement added Johor PH also hopes that comparative data or pandemic projections in each state can be presented to the people so that all parties understand their responsibilities as well as to prevent the community from continuing to suffer from economic hardship and pandemic fatigue.

“Johor PH would also like to recommend that the CMCO be implemented according to the districts or municipalities specifically and not involve the entire state.

“Based on the current period of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), enforcement units, such as local authorities and Health Ministry also need to implement prudent enforcement policies.

“Focus should be made to encourage the community to comply with the SOPs, unless they disobey the advice given during the inspection and then the summons is issued,” the statement said.

Separately, the statement also welcomed the proposal by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to invite Opposition political parties to participate in the National Economic Action Council and the Covid-19 mitigation meeting.

“In addition to the meetings at the central level, the participation of Opposition parties at the state level is also very important as all parties need to work together so that comprehensive and effective communication as well as discussions can be implemented on dealing with the epidemic,” said the statement.

Last Saturday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that all states in Peninsular Malaysia, except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan, will be under the CMCO for a month starting yesterday until December 6.

He said the states involved were Kedah, Penang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu.

The implementation of CMCO will also cover Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Sabah which is supposed to end on November 9.