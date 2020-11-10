CMCO implemented to prevent situation from worsening, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the decision came after a record of 1,755 cases, the highest number in a single day was reported in Malaysia on November 6. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) was implemented in all but three states in Peninsular Malaysia because of the increase in Covid-19 cases in the states and a much bolder and stricter approach must be taken before the situation worsens.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the decision came after a record of 1,755 cases, the highest number in a single day was reported in Malaysia on November 6.

“Based on this, the Ministry of Health immediately carried out a risk assessment and found that there was a significant increase in number of Covid-19 positive cases and infection rate in the states,” he said in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) on the rationale for the implementation of the CMCO in seven states which started yesterday, during the Ministers Question Time session.

The government had decided to implement the CMCO in all peninsular states except for Perlis, Kelantan and Pahang for four weeks from Nov 9 to Dec 6.

Mohd Redzuan said following the decision, the standard operating procedures (SOP) established for CMCO areas would be tightened, especially those pertaining to social activities, including in controlled areas such as prisons, lockups and temporary detention centres.

He said with the implementation of the CMCO SOPs, permission must be obtained for inter-state travels.

“Inter-state movement is restricted except for economic and work activities, with the set up of roadblocks at all state borders beginning from 12.01 midnight on Nov 9. The police and the Malaysian Armed Forces will see that SOPs for social activities are strictly adhered to,” he said.

Earlier, Dewan Rayat deputy speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said informed that the Ministers Question Time for a round of three questions is limited to five minutes instead of the usual 30 minutes and the answers would be given in writing. — Bernama