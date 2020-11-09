TV3 apologises for claiming US vice president-elect Harris to be child of illegal immigrant

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election. TV3’s news coverage yesterday triggered controversy on social media, with many users condemning the channel for the error. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Local broadcaster TV3 has apologised for wrongly calling US vice president-elect Kamala Harris the daughter of undocumented migrant on its Buletin 130 programme on Sunday.

In a 30-second clip loaded on Facebook, the broadcaster said it regretted the error and wished to rectify it.

“With regards to our report at 1.30pm yesterday we would like to apologise for making the error regarding new US Vice President Kamala Harris.

“She is, in fact, the daughter of an immigrant couple from Jamaica and India and not as we reported. We regret this mistake we made regarding her background,” they said.

TV3’s news coverage yesterday triggered controversy on social media, with many users condemning the channel for the error.

Others demanded an apology from them for their ignorance.

Harris made history by becoming the first coloured person and woman to become the vice president of the US.

She was the running mate of Joe Biden who defeated Donald Trump to become the next US president.

Harris was born in 1964 to parents active in the civil rights movement, Dr Shyamala Gopalan Indian-American biomedical scientist, from India, and Dr Donald Jasper Harris a Jamaican-American economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University.