Remand extended for Siti Nur Surya’s murder suspect

the 19-year-old suspect is led out of the court in Marang November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

MARANG, Nov 9 — The remand order on the suspect believed to be involved in the murder of Siti Nur Surya Ismail has been extended for another seven days starting tomorrow.

Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda allowed the police application to enable further investigation involving the 19-year-old form six student.

The suspect, who had attended the same school as the victim until Form Five, is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Arrived at the court compound at about 10.25am, the suspect looked calm and was accompanied by two female police officers.

She was arrested at the Telemong police station at 8.15 am on Nov 2 when she turned up for questioning with her mother.

On November 1, Siti Nur Surya, 19, who was looking after her mother who was bedridden due to stage three brain cancer, was found in the living room of her house in Kampung Lubuk Batu, Telemong.

The victim’s body was found by her 15-year-old sister who returned from school at about 2.30pm. — Bernama