So how does Putrajaya plan to spend its RM322.5 billion Budget next year? Here’s a closer look at some key ministries

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tables Budget 2021 in Parliament November 6, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — With so many sectors struck by Covid-19 and clamouring for financial aid this year, the Perikatan Nasional coalition that came into power last March had barely nine months to plan the survival of the Malaysian economy.

On Friday, it unveiled its plan to spend RM322.6 billion next year in its maiden Budget.

This looks lavish in comparison to the wallet prepared for this year by the Pakatan Harapan administration in its debut.

Malay Mail takes a closer look at the budget given to four key ministries, what is expected to go up and what is being cut back for a better idea of what the year 2021 will look like.

Here’s a breakdown of the money for four ministries:

Ministry of Education

The MoE continues to be the biggest recipient of the yearly Budgets, with an allocation of RM50.36 billion for Budget 2021.

The sum is RM250 million more than this year’s allocation, and makes up 15.62 per cent of the total estimated expenditure in the latest Budget.

The ministry’s greatest expenditure is expected to be emoluments — the paying of salaries and other employment fees — which is estimated to take up RM38.94 billion, or 77.32 per cent, of its allocated sum.

Other notable expenditure of the MoE include RM298.92 million going towards the Supplementary Meal Plan, which provides daily breakfasts for school students.

A further RM725 million was allocated to upgrade buildings and infrastructure in 50 dilapidated schools, while RM45 million is set to go towards aiding students with special needs.

Ministry of Finance

The MoF has the second largest piece of the pie with RM35.15 billion.

The allocation is actually a reduction of RM1.24 billion compared to last year’s Budget, but it still accounts for 10.9 per cent of Budget 2021.

Ministry of Health

With the pandemic still raging worldwide and a successful vaccine yet to be found, it is no surprise that the government has bumped up funds for public healthcare by an extra RM1.32 billion compared to what was in Budget 2020.

Still, the MoH’s RM31.94 billion only makes up 9.9 per cent of Budget 2021 overall.

Of the various branches of medicine, general medicine received the biggest share at RM1.48 billion. This was followed by obstetrics and gynaecology receiving RM600.57 million and Paediatrics receiving RM578.89 million.

Medical research was allocated RM146.93 million while health education activities was allotted RM48.04 million.

Ministry of Home Affairs

MoFA is getting RM16.85 billion for next year, accounting for just 5.23 per cent of Budget 2021.

This is actually a reduction of roughly RM75.8 million from Budget 2020.

Of its latest allocation, RM8.53 billion is estimated to be spent on policing, RM541.29 on maritime enforcement, RM3.55 million on border control, and RM26.84 million on the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM).

A further RM1.62 billion is expected to be spent on immigration and registration management.

Budget 2021 was tabled at the Dewan Rakyat on Friday by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

A full breakdown of the Budget can be found here.