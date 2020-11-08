Ministry lodged 1,929 complaints on domestic violence since MCO, says Rina

Datuk Seri Rina Harun delivering a speech in Padang Besar, January 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Nov 8 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has received a total of 1,929 complaints on domestic violence (KRT) since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18 this year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said Selangor recorded the highest number of cases, at 375, followed by Johor with 264 cases.

She said the complaints were received through the Talian Kasih at 15999 and most of them involved physical and/or emotional and sexual violence.

“That is why in Budget 2021, we provide a Local Social Support Centre to provide protection to victims of domestic violence, with the pilot projects to be carried out in Johor and Selangor,” she told the media after visiting the Southern Zone Supply Depot in Parit Keroma, here, today.

In the tabling of Budget 2021 last Friday, the government announced an allocation of RM21 million for the setting up of local social support centres to address the issue of domestic violence.

The centres, which will be run in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), will provide social protection and moral support to women who are victims of domestic violence, divorce and abuse. — Bernama