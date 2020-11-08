Air N. Sembilan: Water supply in Seremban, Port Dickson to be restored by Wednesday

The residents of Seremban and Port Dickson are expected to receive their water supply in stages by Wednesday latest, after repair works to shore up the Sungai Linggi riverbank by the Irrigation and Drainage Department were completed today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Nov 8 — The residents of Seremban and Port Dickson are expected to receive their water supply in stages by Wednesday latest, after repair works to shore up the Sungai Linggi riverbank by the Irrigation and Drainage Department were completed today.

Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (SAINS) Public Relations Division head Norzita Ismail said the river water had begun flowing into Sungai Linggi water treatment plant (LRA) inlet for the raw water pumping process to begin.

“The treated water supply will be channelled to consumers in Seremban first until the plant gets sufficient raw water supply to carry out pumping operation for those in Port Dickson,” she said in a statement today.

On November 4, the media reported that over 45,000 consumers in parts of Port Dickson and Seremban faced water supply problems due to the disruption faced by the Sungai Linggi LRA following heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Rantau assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today suggested for the relevant parties to continue with the plan to build a new LRA in Pengkalan Kempas, Port Dickson, to overcome water problems in the area.

He said the new plant would guarantee water supply in the long term as the Sungai Linggi LRA in Rantau could no longer accommodate the high volume of water, which often resulted in flood incidents.

“The Sungai Linggi LRA is no longer suitable for use as it is too old and the cost of operating it is among the highest in the country, because the water is very dirty,” he told reporters.

Mohamad said if the Pengkalan Kempas LRA is built, it could last until 2045 and supply over 15 million gallons of water per day to residents in the state, or at least to Port Dickson and Seremban. — Bernama