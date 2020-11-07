Sarawak reports 25 new Covid-19 cases today, all detected in Kuching, says SDMC

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Nov 7 — Sarawak recorded 25 new cases of Covid-19 today, all in Kuching District, said Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

This brought the total number of positive cases in the state to 985.

According to a statement from SDMC, nine of the new cases were detected from the Green Hill Cluster, seven from the Wisma Saberkas cluster, two from the Seladah Cluster and one from the Baki Cluster.

The remainder of cases were detected from private health screenings (4) and a local who did test before undergoing an operation while the other was an Indonesian pilot who underwent a test before returning to his home country.

Uggah informed that the 973th case is a local man who was screened for the second time on November 5 due to having close contact with a positive case previously identified as Case 871.

“This case is not experiencing any signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection. The case was screened on October 31 and was found to be negative for rT-PCR Covid-19 test. The case also has no history of travelling abroad or visiting high-risk areas in the country in the last three months.

“The case was admitted to the isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment. This case is related to the Baki Cluster in Lundu District and categorised as Import Case C,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

According to Uggah, a total of nine new cases were detected through contact tracing on the Green Hill Cluster.

“All of them are local citizens aged between 20 to 68 years old with history of close contact with positive cases involving the Green Hill Cluster,” he said.

They consist of five female and four male cases. The 969th case is a friend and close contact to the 824th case; Case 970 is a friend and close contact to Case 816; Case 971 is a domestic help to Case 818; the 972th and 981th cases were social contacts to the Case 818; the 974th case is a friend and close contact to the 823th case; Case 978 is a friend and close contact to Case 843; Case 979 is a contact to Case 872; and Case 982 is sibling and close contact to Case 841.

Six of the cases were detected through rT-PCR test for the second time at a government health clinic, while one case was detected through a second screening at a private medical laboratory; and one was detected through a first screening at a government health clinic. All rT-PCR swab tests were taken on November 5 and 6.

All cases did not show signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection. They have been admitted to SGH for further treatment, and are categorised as locally transmitted cases.

Uggah informed that the Wisma Saberkas Cluster had a total of seven new cases.

“Six cases were detected through contact tracing of positive cases previously reported. One case was detected through private self-screening.

“All of them underwent Covid-19 screening on November 4 and 5 at government health clinics and was found to be positive on November 6,” he said.

All seven cases are local citizens consisting of four males and three males aged between 17 and 65 years old.

The 961th and 964th cases each father and close friend to the 934th case; Case 962 is the mother and close contact to Case 932; Cases 965, 966 and 967 are friends and family members to Case 933; and Case 976 is a woman who has history of frequent visits to Wisma Seberkas for shopping before the cluster was declared.

All cases do not show any signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection and these cases have been admitted to SGH further treatment. They are also categorised as locally transmitted cases.

The Seladah Cluster recorded two new cases, both of which were detected through repeat screening after having close contact with previously reported positive cases. Both cases have undergone the first screening on October 26 and 28 respectively and were found negative for rT-PCR Covid-19 test.

The 968th case is a family member and close contact to Case 711 and had undergone a second screening on November 5. Case 977 is an eight-year-old boy who is the child and close contact to the 795th case.

Both cases do not have any signs and symptoms, and also do not have history of travelling abroad or to high-risk areas in the country in the past three months. They have been admitted to SGH for further treatment and are categorised as locally transmitted cases.

Case 963 is a middle-aged female citizen who have been directed to undergo Covid-19 screening before a surgery. She had done her screening at a government health clinic on November 4 and was found positive on November 6. She does not have any signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection, and has been admitted to SGH for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Uggah informed that there were five cases of recovery and discharge for the day, from SGH.

“As of today, 812 or 82.44 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 154 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 125 cases are being treated at SGH, 25 cases at Miri Hospital, and two at Bintulu Hospital and two at Sibu Hospital,” he said.

There were no cases being treated at intensive care units.

There are currently 47 new persons-under-investigation cases, with six still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,320 to-date.

As for person-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 154 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 2,272 individuals at 26 hotels statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 29,914.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.93 per cent of total cases. — Borneo Post