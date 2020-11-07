Health Ministry: Malaysia records 1,168 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Health Ministry today reported 1,168 Covid-19 cases, the fifth day in a row that Malaysia’s cases have reached four digits.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 282.

He said all cases today were from local transmissions.

“229 or 19.6 per cent of the 1,168 new Covid-19 cases today were detected from clusters from prisons and detention centres,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said Sabah still continues to register the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases, with 616 new cases reported today.

He said out of the 616 new Covid-19 cases, 256 were detected from existing clusters, including 11 from the new Softwood LD cluster, 205 from close contact screenings and 155 from other Covid-19 screenings done.

Selangor registered the second-highest number of new Covid-19 cases today at 247, with 154 coming from existing clusters, including 58 from the new Teratai cluster, 65 from close contact screenings and 28 from other Covid-19 screenings done.

Labuan came in third, registering 104 new Covid-19 cases today, 57 of them coming from existing clusters, 42 from close contact screenings conducted and five from other Covid-19 screenings done.

The remaining states that recorded new Covid-19 cases are Negri Sembilan (68), Perak (37), Kuala Lumpur (28), Sarawak (25), Penang (18), Kedah (15), five in Johor, three in Terengganu and two in Melaka.

Dr Noor Hisham added that as of today, there are 87 Covid-19 patients being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 32 of them needing ventilators.

All three deaths today were local Sabahans — one man and two women aged between 51 and 62-years-old.

He said all three had a history of health complications and died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.