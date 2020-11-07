Budget 2021: Master Builders Association Malaysia hopes govt moves quickly to roll out projects

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced an allocation of RM15 billion for projects like Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT3), Gemas-Johor Double Tracking Project, Rapid Transit System from Johor Bahru to Woodlands, Klang Valley First Phase Double Tracking Project, and Pan Borneo Highway. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) hopes the government will quickly roll out and execute all the construction projects announced in Budget 2021 as they are vital for the industry to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

The association is pleased with the attention given to the construction sector through the revival of mega projects.

“MBAM is also happy that there is an allocation for technical and vocational education and training. However, we hope the Ministry of Human Resources and Construction Labour Exchange Centre Bhd will look into the ongoing shortage of labour in the construction industry,” it said in a statement.

In his budget presentation yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced an allocation of RM15 billion for projects like Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT3), Gemas-Johor Double Tracking Project, Rapid Transit System from Johor Bahru to Woodlands, Klang Valley First Phase Double Tracking Project, and Pan Borneo Highway.

MBAM, a premier association for contractors and associated industry professionals, also welcomes an allocation to help the adoption of automation and digitalisation.

“This will be of great assistance to the industry players to overcome high cost of acquiring the technology needed for the industry to fully embrace the usage of building information modelling, industrialised building system and other automation system.

“By doing so, it will increase the productivity and reduce dependency on labour workforce,” it added. ― Bernama