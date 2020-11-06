Budget 2021: Top Glove, other rubber glove manufacturers pledge RM400m to assist Covid-19 fight, including for vaccines

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the companies says Malaysia’s top four gloves manufacturing companies have agreed to collectively contribute RM400 million in their effort to assist the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Malaysia’s top four glove manufacturing companies have agreed to collectively contribute RM400 million in their effort to assist the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 including to fund vaccine procurement.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the companies ― Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Supermax Corporation Bhd and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd ― have all voiced their commitment to contribute the aforementioned amount.

“The RM400 million includes part of the Covid-19 vaccine cost and health equipment expenses.

“The government greatly appreciates the commitment of the private sector, NGO and individuals who all contribute together towards the effort [to fight Covid-19],” he said in his Budget 2021 speech here.

MORE TO COME