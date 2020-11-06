Budget 2021: Top Glove, other rubber glove manufacturers pledge RM400m to assist Covid-19 fight, including for vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Malaysia’s top four glove manufacturing companies have agreed to collectively contribute RM400 million in their effort to assist the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 including to fund vaccine procurement.
Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the companies ― Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Supermax Corporation Bhd and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd ― have all voiced their commitment to contribute the aforementioned amount.
“The RM400 million includes part of the Covid-19 vaccine cost and health equipment expenses.
“The government greatly appreciates the commitment of the private sector, NGO and individuals who all contribute together towards the effort [to fight Covid-19],” he said in his Budget 2021 speech here.
