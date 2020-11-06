Budget 2021: Cuepacs chief expresses appreciation as govt prioritises civil servants

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat speaks at the State Forestry Department Headquarters in Meru September 30, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has expressed its appreciation to the government for prioritising the civil service sector in Budget 2021 although there was no salary increase or additional bonus for civil servants.

Cuepacs president Adnan Mat said in a statement today that the government’s priorities including the improvement of the civil service delivery system and welfare of civil servants showed that the government had considered Cuepacs’s proposals.

“In such hard times it would be fair if all parties did not dispute the aid and benefits received by civil servants in Budget 2021 and instead come together to bring Malaysia back on track.

“It should be remembered that not all civil servants earn a high income, and there are those whose spouses are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Adnan said Cuepacs was satisfied with the tabling of the Budget, which allocated RM1 billion to combat the third wave of Covid-19, as it was a sign that the government supported the hard work of civil servants, especially frontliners.

He also praised the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR), with its allocation of RM6.6 billion that is expected to benefit 8.1 million recipients, especially when compared to the Bantuan Rakyat 1 Malaysia and Bantuan Sara Hidup.

“What’s more special is that the Health Ministry’s frontliners are given a RM500 ‘one-off’ allowance. Cuepacs, however, believes that the context of frontliners should be expanded to several other departments, including the police and army, and not focused on Health Ministry personnel,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the government’s move to introduce the MySTEP or Short-term Employment Programme is proof that the government sector should be improved. The programme will receive an allocation of over RM700 million and offer 50,000 job opportunities on contract basis.

“Cuepacs hopes the government will make permanent appointments for the positions offered, especially in critical sectors such as health, security, education and social sectors.

“Do not waste the hard work of those who have gained the experience, instead utlise the human resource fully. Cuepacs suggests that the contract employees who were previously laid off, including those in the Special Affairs Department, National Service Training Programme, Seranta Felda and the Land Public Transport Agency, be given priority in the MySTEP initiative,” he said.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz had, during the tabling of Budget 2021, announced a special financial assistance of RM600 for civil servants in Grade 56 and below, while government retirees and non-pensionable veterans will receive RM300.

In addition, the government will introduce a free Personal Accident Protection Scheme of up to RM100,000 to new borrowers of the Public Sector Home Financing Board for 2021 and 2022. — Bernama