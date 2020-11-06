Aged 18 to 20? Get RM50 one-off e-wallet credit under Budget 2021

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz says Putrajaya will provide a one-off credit of RM50 to the e-wallet accounts of those aged between 18 to 20 through its eBelia programme. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The federal government announced today it will provide a one-off credit of RM50 to the e-wallet accounts of those aged between 18 to 20 through its eBelia programme.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the initiative which will cost an allocation of RM75 million is expected to benefit more than 1.5 million eligible youths nationwide.

“Youths play an important role as pioneers and users in adapting to the latest technologies.

Towards culturising cashless financial transactions, the government through its eBelia programme will credit a one-off RM50 payment into the e-wallet accounts of those aged between 18 and 20,” he said in his Budget 2021 speech.

He also said the government will provide a monthly incentive of RM1,000 to private sector employers up to a period of three-months for every fresh graduate that participates in the apprenticeship programme.

MORE TO COME