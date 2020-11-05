Kelantan govt to upgrade popular sites to attract local tourists

KOTA BARU, Nov 5 — The Kelantan state government is upgrading several locations currently gaining ground among local tourists amid Covid-19 situation.

State Community Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Md Anizam Abdul Rahman said the works include constructing proper roads and additional facilities at places such as Lata Renok, Lata Janggut and Gunung Stong in Kuala Krai and Jeli.

He said this in response to a question from Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Ayer Lanas-Bersatu) during the state assembly sitting at Kota Darulnaim here, today.

Anizam said all district officers would be involved in listing the tourism projects adding that chartered buses have also been introduced to transport tourists to 17 popular destinations around Kelantan among them Pantai Mek Mas, Pengkalan Datu Floating Market and Pantai Senok (Pulau Nami).

“Tour agencies are also intensifying efforts to promote kite flying and making, batik printing and other traditional cultural activities,” he said.

The assembly was also told that the government had applied for an allocation of RM359.8 million from the Federal government under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to build new sports facilities at the Bukit Merbau Stadium in Pasir Puteh.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the allocation was for the construction of a main stadium, two mini stadiums and a multi-purpose indoor stadium.

“It is also for the construction of a multi-purpose arena, football field, shooting and archery range, squash and tennis complexes,” he said in reply to a question from Saiful Adli Abu Bakar (Salor-PAS).

Wan Roslan said the state government will also develop recreational areas for extreme sport enthusiasts at Jelawang, Bukit Kudung in Jeli. — Bernama