Guan Eng crows about Pakatan’s success after federal audit report on RM264.4b revenue in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng boasted the success of the short-lived Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in increasing Malaysia’s revenue last year to RM264.415 billion, a day before the Perikatan Nasional (PN) is due to table Budget 2021.

The Bagan MP spoke glowingly about “good governance” under PH, which he said enabled Malaysia to expand its coffers without imposing the controversial goods and services tax (GST).

“This is an example of the success of good governance by the PH government without goods and services tax (GST). Appreciation should be given to civil servants under the Finance Ministry who ensure government results are collected regularly and transparent.

“I hope the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will move to focus on controlling the debt level and fiscal deficit of the country, to borrow more money to spend to help Malaysians by saving their jobs, search and business,” he wrote.

The DAP secretary-general included a link to national news agency Bernama’s report this morning citing from the 2019 federal audit.

According to Bernama, the Auditor-General’s (A-G) 2019 Report showed revenue rose to RM264.415 billion in 2019. This amounted to a 13.5 per cent or RM31.532 billion increase compared to 2018.

The 2019 A-G’s Report will be publicly available tomorrow after 10am.

The PH coalition was voted into power in Election 2018 and collapsed in February after several of its MPs formed a new partnership with political foes in Umno and PAS.

The PN coalition led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took over Putrajaya in March.