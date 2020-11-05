Covid-19: Malaysia hits four digits for third consecutive day with 1,009 cases, six deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 564 of the cases were reported in Sabah alone and nine cases were imported. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases remains at four digits for the third consecutive day as 1,009 were reported today, bringing the total accumulated positive cases to 36,434, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 564 of the cases were reported in Sabah alone and nine were imported.

“The nine imported cases involve four Malaysian and five foreigners. They were from India with two cases and Kazakhstan, Indonesia, South Korea, Nigeria, South Africa, Mexico and Cambodia each one reported one case.

“From the 1,000 cases, which are of local transmission, four are linked to visitors returning from Sabah. From September 20 we have a total of 483 cases that have history travelling to Sabah,” he said during his daily Covid-19 briefing.

With this, Dr Noor Hisham said that the number of active cases is now at 10,503.

As of today, 78 patients are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, with 28 needed ventilators,” he added.

He added that 839 patients had recovered and discharged from the hospital today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 25,654 or 70.4 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He also said six new deaths were reported today, bringing the cumulative total to 277.

“One death was reported in Selangor involving a 61-year-old Malaysian, while the balance five cases of death were reported in Sabah involving three Malaysians aged 62, 54 and 77 and two foreigners aged 80 and 92,” he said.