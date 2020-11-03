Deputy foreign minister: Malaysia consistent in supporting the Palestinian struggle

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar says Malaysia’s stance in supporting the formation of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state has always been clear and consistent. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Malaysia’s stance in supporting the formation of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state has always been clear and consistent, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

In a statement issued here today, Kamarudin said the country's stance is in line with the United Nations’ (UN) resolution on the creation of independent Arab and Jewish states with Jerusalem as the capital.

As such, he said, the government would continue to highlight its stand and to support honest, concrete and realistic efforts to help Palestine, as well as strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Palestine.

“The Foreign Ministry will examine in detail the Report of the Meeting of the Special Select Committee on International Relations and Trade No. 1 2020, that was distributed to Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

“In line with the government's policy of being committed in supporting Palestine, the ministry will seriously consider the recommendations made in the report,” he added.

Kamarudin said the ministry would also coordinate follow-up action involving the relevant ministries and government agencies as the recommendations also covered matters under their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, he expressed his appreciation to the Special Select Committee on International Relations and Trade for inviting representatives from the ministry to give a briefing during the committee meeting last Feb 7.

The briefing was on the relationship and cooperation between Malaysia-Palestine and the initiatives by Malaysia to help the Palestinians as well as support their struggle, he added. ― Bernama