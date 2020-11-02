Covid-19, postponement of GE15 among highlights of today’s Parliament sitting

The first day sitting of the Third Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament commences today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The first day sitting of the Third Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament today will provide answers to the many questions on Covid-19 and efforts by the government to address the pandemic, as well as matters on the general election.

Based on the Order Paper of the Parliament for today’s meeting, most of the early questions to be raised during the Questions for Oral Answer session are on Covid-19.

On the election issue, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to respond to a question by Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (Umno-Padang Terap) on whether the government intends to amend the Constitution or formulate a special Bill to allow the general election to be postponed during the pandemic.

Apart from that, Muhyiddin is also scheduled to answer a question from Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam) who wants to know the economic impact of Covid-19 on individuals, households and business companies, as well as government policies and measures in driving the country’s economy.

The issue on Covid-19 continues to be the focus on the first day of the sitting with questions, including from Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) who wants to know whether the programmes or courses on family and community development can still be carried out during the pandemic.

There will also be questions on the impact of the pandemic to youths and petty traders.

The Parliament sitting today will also see the tabling of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Factory and Machinery Bill (Repeal) 2020 for the first reading.

Meanwhile, the Cooperatives (Amendment) Bill 2020, Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill 2020 will be tabled for the second reading.

Today’s Parliament sitting will also see members of the house and its staff having to comply with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including wearing face mask and physical imprisonment in the hall.

They were also required to go for Covid-19 screening that was held at the Parliament Building about a week ago.

The Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 27 days with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz scheduled to present the 2021 Budget this Friday. — Bernama