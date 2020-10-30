Police detain two men over Sepang charred body case

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the individuals aged 42 and 38, were arrested yesterday and are under remand beginning today until November 5. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Two men were detained by the police to assist in the investigation of a charred body found inside a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at a bush in Kota Warisan, Sepang on Wednesday.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the individuals aged 42 and 38, were arrested yesterday and are under remand beginning today until November 5.

“The case was classified as murder and is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and based on the burnt car’s registration, the owner was a 42-year-old site engineer.

“Both detainees were friends of the victim and working as contractors,” he said in a statement today, adding that the motive for the murder is still being investigated.

Fadzil said a post-mortem by Serdang Hospital yesterday showed the victim suffered severe slashes on the body caused by a sharp object.

“The cause of death was due to the impact from an attack not from burning,” he added. — Bernama