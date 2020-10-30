Covid-19: Malaysia adds 799 new cases, three deaths

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Malaysia recorded 799 new Covid-18 cases today, bringing the total number as of 12pm today to 30,889 cases.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abduallah said the total number of active cases stands at 10,392 cases, with three more deaths reported.

“Sabah has the highest number of infections at 466 followed by Selangor (150), Labuan (65) and Penang (35).

“Apart from that, we have 491 recoveries and three deaths,” he said during his Covid-19 briefing today.

