Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu arrested for alleged insults against Agong

Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu (centre) was arrested by officers from Bukit Aman police headquarters after he arrived for questioning in relation to a sedition probe at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Federal police today arrested Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu after he allegedly posted remarks on social media that were seen as instigating hatred towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong recently.

Liu was arrested by officers from Bukit Aman police headquarters after he arrived for questioning in relation to a sedition probe at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters this morning.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed the arrest when contacted.

Investigations against Liu were launched after the DAP leader uploaded a social media post with pictures of protesters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand.

An accompanying caption read: ‘Now in Bangkok. They are saying No to the King.”

Liu is being investigated under the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

It is unclear at the moment if Liu will be held overnight and remanded.

Yesterday, the police said they are also investigating three other social media users for making similar remarks against the Agong.