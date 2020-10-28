Selangor and KL Prisons Dept says adhering to Covid-19 SOP to prevent infection in prisons

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Prisons Department director, Datuk Mohd Sakeri Dollah, said, to date, only one positive case was recorded in Kajang Women’s Prison but it did not spread to other inmates and staff at the institution. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Oct 28 — The Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Prisons Department continues to ensure full compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in its four prisons.

Its director, Datuk Mohd Sakeri Dollah, said, to date, only one positive case was recorded in Kajang Women’s Prison but it did not spread to other inmates and staff at the institution.

“That is why we emphasise on SOP compliance. This is the only way to avoid inmates and staff from being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have also taken action on the positive case. All inmates and prison staff have undergone screening tests and they are free from Covid-19,” he told reporters after presentation ceremony of personal protective equipment by the Selangor government to the department here, today.

Mohd Sakeri added that following the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced in certain areas in Kajang, movements into or out of the Women’s Prison and Kajang Prison including visits from family members or lawyers are prohibited, except for cleaning staff and food suppliers.

Commenting on the new inmate admission procedure, he said each of them would undergo swab test and isolated in other room first to ensure they were free from Covid-19 before being sent to their cells.

Selangor has four prisons, namely, Kajang Women’s Prison, Kajang Prison, Sungai Buloh Prison and Puncak Alam Correctional Centre with a total of 12,000 inmates. — Bernama