Penang hopes for more financial assistance, moratoriums under Budget 2021

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 28 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has asked that Budget 2021 focuses on channelling more resources into overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, restoring public health and reviving the country’s economy.

He said as such, the Budget can help the rakyat overcome these challenging times by introducing more financial assistance.

“We hope the government will make available financial assistance to various economic sectors that require more assistance and maybe even moratoriums,” he said.

A budget that prioritises the economy will help the country’s revival, he added.

“I hope this is given due consideration so that those suffering from a decline in income and unemployment will find new opportunities as we tide over the situation,” he said during a press conference at his office today.

He expressed optimism that next year will mark a new beginning for the country’s economy and people.

Budget 2021 is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on November 6.