Ministry: Covid-19 test a must for construction workers in entire Klang Valley, not just CMCO red zones

The Works Ministry said swab tests for Covid-19 tests are mandatory for foreign workers who work at construction sites or as security guards. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Covid-19 swab tests are mandatory for all construction sites within the Klang Valley and not just in Covid-19 red zones, the Works Ministry has clarified.

In a list of frequently-asked questions (FAQ) following the extension of a conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya until November 9, the Works Ministry said construction sites in the Klang Valley may continue to operate as usual subject to the standard operating procedures and need not apply for work permits from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to do so.

In the FAQ, the Works Ministry said swab tests for Covid-19 tests are mandatory for foreign workers who work at construction sites or as security guards.

Local construction workers must also be tested if they display Covid-19 symptoms.

“Any foreign workers or local workers suspected of having Covid-19 symptoms should immediately be isolated and brought for Covid-19 swab test,” the ministry said in the FAQ which was dated October 26 but posted on its Facebook page today.

Foreign construction workers who do not display any symptoms are allowed to work while waiting for the Covid-19 test results, while both foreign and local construction workers with symptoms have to receive negative Covid-19 test results before being allowed to resume work, the ministry said.

Workers who took the Covid-19 tests prior to this are not required to repeat the test, but both the worker and employer are required to keep records of the swab test results for the authorities to refer to, the ministry said.

As to the question of whether the Covid-19 swab test is compulsory only for construction sites located in red zones, the ministry replied: “No, the mandatory swab test is subject to construction sites located in the CMCO areas Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.”

The Works Ministry clarified that Miti’s work from home order with a maximum 10 per cent cap on management staff at the workplace does not apply to workers at construction sites, but said employers should be alert and ensure only workers required at construction sites are allowed to be present to work at any one time in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmissions.

As for whether construction workers are allowed to cross from red zones into green zones or vice versa, the Works Ministry said movement between zones are allowed for work purposes with the condition that the worker has a work pass or an approval letter from the employer.

Similarly, construction workers are allowed to move between districts and states for work purposes with the same condition that they hold a work pass or an approval letter from the employer, while vehicles related to the construction industry are also allowed to cross districts and states.

Vehicles ferrying construction workers to work sites are allowed to operate according to standard operating procedures, with the number of persons allowed onboard subject to the registration licence of the business vehicle, the FAQ said.

Previously, the Works Ministry had on October 24 issued the same FAQ to be applicable during the initial October 14 to October 27 CMCO on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. That FAQ had come in the wake of the government’s announcements on October 20 and 21 regarding swab tests on certain employees.

On October 26, the government announced that it would extend the CMCO in Klang Valley for another two weeks until November 9.