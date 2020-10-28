Man pleads not guilty over offensive post against ex-deputy minister Fuziah Salleh

Mohd Azmi Ismail is alleged to have committed the offence against former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh (pic). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, Oct 28 — A private sector employee today pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to a charge of posting an offensive content on Facebook against a former deputy minister two years ago.

The accused, Mohd Azmi Ismail, 55, from Taman Berjaya Permai Kempadang, here, is alleged to have committed the offence against former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Fuziah Salleh.

His plea of not guilty was recorded before judge, Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Mohd Azmi is alleged to have posted the content bordering on obscenity onto his Facebook account at 10.45 am on Aug 23, 2018 at a business premises in Jalan Beserah, here, by using his mobile phone, with the intention of defaming the deputy minister.

Fuziah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kuantan, was appointed as deputy minister under the Pakatan Harapan government.

The accused was charged under Section 233(1)(A) of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both, or a fine of RM1,000 per day if the offence continues after the conviction.

During today’s proceeding, lawyer Datuk Zaharman Zainal Abidin asked the court to reduce the bail of RM10,000 with one surety offered as the accused is only earning a monthly income of RM1,900 and has to support his wife and five children.

“The accused has brought only RM2,000 today as he was only told about the charge against him last evening, while the case was investigated two years ago. The accused might have saved up more money if he was told about it (the charge) earlier,” he said.

Siti Aminah allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Nov 30 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor, Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama