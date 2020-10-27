Stay vigilant whether on duty or off, Dr Noor Hisham tells frontliners after 10,000 cops reported down with Covid-19

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Malaysians who are on the Covid-19 front lines must follow the health and safety regulations they dish out to prevent falling prey to the virus, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stressed today.

He added that the majority frontliners who contracted the virus did so while off duty, amid news reports that 10,000 policemen nationwide have been placed in quarantine for Covid-19.

“From the beginning, we have issued reminders that there are two groups considered high-risk for Covid-19, the first one is family members of a positive case while the second one is our frontliners, including the police.

“Our advice to all frontliners is that they must protect themselves when they are on duty, they must ensure they are wearing full Personal Protective Equipment... their gloves and face masks.

“When they are not on duty, they still need to be aware of infection in the community,” he said in his press conference in Putrajaya that was also aired on Facebook.

He said many frontliners test positive as a result of community infection, giving as examples, going out in public like to the market.

“This is our worry, we are trying to ensure they also follow SOPs when they are outside of work,” he said.

Earlier today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said more than 10,000 policemen, including officers, have been placed under quarantine, with at least 200 of them undergoing treatment after being confirmed positive for Covid-19 infection.

Hamzah said the high rate of infection among policemen is hampering the ability and strength of the force to carry out its duty.

The minister said the spread of Covid-19 is becoming more worrying and many frontliners have been exposed to the risk of infecting the disease.

He said although the police wear face masks, the job requires policemen to communicate with the people at close range.

He said social distancing cannot be applied in ensuring peace and order in the country and added that there are also policemen assigned to assist the immigration authorities to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.