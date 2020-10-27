Ismail Sabri: Batu Sapi by-election to continue, government has no power to delay it

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the rules under the Federal Constitution are clear, adding that the EC has also said that a by-election will be held for the Batu Sapi parliamentary seat. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The government has no power nor authority to postpone or call off the Batu Sapi by-election, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the rules under the Federal Constitution are clear, adding that the Election Commission (EC) has also said that a by-election will be held for the parliamentary seat following the death of its MP Datuk VK Liew.

“Under the Constitution, it is clear that when there an empty seat or dissolution of the House, a by-election must be held within 60 days of the vacancy.

“So it is not the government that can decide if the by-election can continue or not. It is under the jurisdiction of the EC,” Ismail said during his daily press briefing.

