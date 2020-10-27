Hearings for KL, Selangor, Putrajaya court cases postponed due to CMCO extension

Federal Court Chief Registrar Office said the guide for handling court cases which was issued by the office on March 17 is applicable for courts in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 27 — Trials and hearings for civil and criminal cases in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya have been postponed following the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until November 9, said the Federal Court Chief Registrar Office.

In a statement today, it said the guide for handling court cases which was issued by the office on March 17 is applicable for courts in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

According to the guide, trials and hearings for civil and criminal cases will be postponed and new dates for the proceedings will be set later.

Case management for civil cases via eReview will be conducted online as usual while manual case management will be postponed to new dates to be fixed later.

Applications for remand will proceed according to the schedule that has been set.

The guide for online hearings issued by the office on March 26 and April 24 is also applicable for courts in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya until November 9, the statement added.

The guide states that parties involved in civil cases can apply to the court for hearings to be conducted online with their mutual agreement.

The same guides are also applicable to courts in Sabah, which has been similarly placed under CMCO until November 9.

Any enquiries on this matter can be directed to the following officers:

Federal Court — Jumirah Marjuki, Senior Deputy Registrar of Federal Court (03-88803947 / 019-7302253 / [email protected])

Court of Appeal — Norliza Othman, Court of Appeal Registrar (03-88804045 / 012-2367976 / [email protected])

High Court of Malaya — Hasbi Hasan, High Court of Malaya Registrar (03-88803702 / 012-2098648 / [email protected])

Lower Courts of Malaya — M. Bakri Abd Majid, Lower Courts of Malaya Registrar (03-88809418 / 019-9851333 / [email protected])

Selangor State Court — Rozilah Salleh, Selangor State Court director (03-55171306 / 019-7188799 / [email protected])

Kuala Lumpur Court — Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin, Kuala Lumpur Court director (03-62094209 / 019-6566777 / [email protected])

Sabah and Sarawak High Court Registrar — Amelati anak Parnell,(082311373/[email protected])

Sabah and Sarawak Lower Courts Registrar — Tuan Jason Juga (082442228)/[email protected]) — Bernama