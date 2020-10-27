CMCO: Apply for police permit or risk being ordered to turn back at roadblocks, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said prior permission must be obtained from police stations should there be a necessity to move from one place to another, for crossing states placed under CMCO or to leave EMCO localities and areas. ― Picture By Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Many people, who still come up with various excuses, have been ordered to turn back at roadblocks set up at conditional movement control order (CMCO) and Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that to prevent this from recurring, prior permission must be obtained from police stations should there be a necessity to move from one place to another, for crossing states placed under CMCO or to leave EMCO localities and areas.

“For example, to cross from from Kuala Lumpur, which is under CMCO, to Pahang. If there is no letter of permission, surely it will not be allowed and will be ordered to turn back,” he said at a press conference on the latest development of the Recovery MCO at Wisma Pertahanan here today. ­— Bernama